Iola Senior Legion squad rolls to zone title

HUMBOLDT — The Iola AA Indians swept their way to a Zone AA Championship title over the weekend after defeating Winfield on Friday and then knocking off Parsons twice on Saturday and Sunday.

The American Legion team posted 28 runs on the board through the three games which included a 10-0 blowout over Winfield on Friday and a 10-2 drubbing of Parsons on Sunday. Overall on the weekend, Indian Sam Hull knocked six hits to lead his team and Kaiden Barnett drove in a team-high five runs. Barnett most likely could have knocked in more but was intentionally walked in the final game by Parsons.

The winning pitchers for the Iola AA Senior Indians were Nathan Louk on Friday and Sunday and Eli Smith on Saturday. The most impressive performance on the mound was Smith’s Saturday outing in which he tossed a complete-game five-inning shutout allowing only four hits to Parsons.