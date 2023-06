PITTSBURG — The Iola A Indians couldn’t recover from early deficits and were swept in Pittsburg Wednesday night.

Iola (6-4) fell behind early in both games when Pittsburg Post 64 scored three runs in the first two innings of game one and five runs in the second inning of game two. The Indians could only come up with six hits and two runs of offense in the 5-0 and 6-2 losses.

Game one — 5-0 loss