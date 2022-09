BURLINGTON — The IHS volleyball team went 2-3 at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday.

The Mustangs began and ended their day with victories over Waverly while falling to Fredonia, Baxter Springs and Lyndon.

Against Waverly, Iola won in two sets, 25-14 and 25-16. Jackie Fager led the Mustangs with seven kills while Reese Curry registered 11 digs and two aces from the serving line.