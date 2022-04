Slowly but surely, Iola High’s softball team is rounding into a team opponents likely won’t want to see as the season progresses.

The Mustangs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 5-3 Prairie View lead to stun the Buffalos, 6-5, in their opener.

Alas Prairie View — which has two players already committed to play collegiately next season — jumped ahead quickly in game two. Iola again rallied late, but drew no closer than the final 6-3 score.