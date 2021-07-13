 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Iola squads in the Zone

Iola's A and AA American Legion baseball teams both will carry top seeds into their respective Zone tournaments, which begin this weekend. The AA Indians start play Friday in Humboldt; the A squad will be in Chanute Sunday.

July 13, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Eli Smith and the Iola AA Indians hold the top seed in their upcoming American Legion Zone Tournament, which starts Friday in Humboldt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A successful summer on the baseball diamond has led to top seeds for both of Iola’s American Legion squads in their upcoming postseason tournaments.

The Iola AA  Indians, representing the older age bracket, is the No. 1 seed for their Zone 2 Tournament, which begins Friday at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

Iola (20-7) will take on fourth seed Moran at 4 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Silver Lake or Wamego in the semifinal round.

