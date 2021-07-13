Iola squads in the Zone

A successful summer on the baseball diamond has led to top seeds for both of Iola’s American Legion squads in their upcoming postseason tournaments.

The Iola AA Indians, representing the older age bracket, is the No. 1 seed for their Zone 2 Tournament, which begins Friday at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

Iola (20-7) will take on fourth seed Moran at 4 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the championship semifinals at 11 a.m. Saturday against the winner of Silver Lake or Wamego in the semifinal round.