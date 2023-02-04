Iola starts strong, slips up late against Chanute

The Iola High boys and girls started out strong but fell late in each of their matchups at home against Chanute on Friday.

The Mustang girls (4-12) jumped out to an early 8-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter but went quiet in the second to allow the Blue Comets to go on a 6-0 run and take a lead they would never surrender. Chanute ultimately defeated Iola, 55-41.

Iola’s boys (6-9) got out to an early 7-0 lead by hitting some jump shots and played tough defense throughout the first three quarters.