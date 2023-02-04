 | Sat, Feb 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Iola starts strong, slips up late against Chanute

The Iola High boys and girls both got out to early leads but squandered them late against Chanute at home Friday.

By

Sports

February 3, 2023 - 11:12 PM

Iola's Eli Adams (2)

The Iola High boys and girls started out strong but fell late in each of their matchups at home against Chanute on Friday.

The Mustang girls (4-12) jumped out to an early 8-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter but went quiet in the second to allow the Blue Comets to go on a 6-0 run and take a lead they would never surrender. Chanute ultimately defeated Iola, 55-41.

Iola’s boys (6-9) got out to an early 7-0 lead by hitting some jump shots and played tough defense throughout the first three quarters.

Related
January 10, 2023
October 28, 2022
October 20, 2022
September 22, 2022
Most Popular