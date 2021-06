HUMBOLDT — The Iola Indians A Legion team defeated Central Heights 5-0 and 10-0 in a doubleheader Tuesday evening at the Humboldt Sports Complex.

In Game 1, pitchers Trey Sommer and Trevor Church combined to throw a shutout. Sommer induced a groundout from Treyton Smith to finish off the game.

“They all pitched really well. When they throw strikes, they’re pretty hard to hit,” said Bob Johnson, a fan of the Iola Indians.