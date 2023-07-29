Iola takes Super State runner-up

HUMBOLDT — Another special season is in the books for the Iola AA Indians after they were swept by Pittsburg AAA Post 64 in the Kansas American Legion Super State in Humboldt Friday evening.

The Indians (29-8) finished off a monstrous season in unfamiliar fashion, first dropping a one-run game in the seventh inning, 3-2, and then being blanked at the plate in a 6-0 season-ending loss. Iola led for all of six innings in game one before Pittsburg tacked on three runs in the seventh to squeak out the win.

“It was a great season,” Iola head coach Ethan Tavarez said. “It’s hard to judge this game based off how our season went. We’re looking forward to coming back out here next year and playing in this same game and hopefully winning it next time.”