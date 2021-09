BURLINGTON — Baby steps.

Iola High’s volleyball team, featuring a trio of seniors and a bevy of underclassmen, continues to take steps toward success, head coach Amanda Holman said.

On Tuesday, the Mustangs fell in matches against Wellsville and Santa Fe Trail, “but it was better,” Holman said. “We have really good spurts, but spurts aren’t going to get you there. We’ve got to put it all together consistently.”