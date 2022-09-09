Iola tennis competes at Indy

INDEPENDENCE — The Iola High School varsity girls tennis team competed at the Independence Invitational on Thursday.

A total of two singles players and one doubles duo played in matches and went a combined 4-8 overall for the Mustangs. The other teams at the meet included Chanute, Independence, Fort Scott and Pittsburg.

At the end of the meet, first place went to Independence with 13 points, followed by second place Chanute, 10 points, and third place Pittsburg, seven points. Iola came in fourth with four points and Fort Scott finished in fifth with two points.