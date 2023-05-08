 | Mon, May 08, 2023
Iola tennis ends season at regionals 

The Iola High tennis team wrapped up their season in the single elimination round at the regional tournament in Independence Friday.

May 8, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Iola's Payton Kern takes a hit in a match at Chanute earlier this season. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

The Iola High tennis team’s season came to a close at the regional tournament in Independence on Friday. 

All six of Iola’s tennis players went down in single elimination including senior Luke Wicoff in his final run. 

“Overall this season has been a blast and I will miss practice until next year,” Iola head coach Chris Belknap said. “These boys enjoyed the sport so much, I would see them at the courts any chance they could get. I’m glad that I could pass on my love for the sport.”

