Iola tennis takes second in Pittsburg

The Iola boys tennis team took second place as a team at Pittsburg. The Mustangs impressed again in both singles and doubles play in their second meet of the year.

March 31, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Iola HIgh's Luke Wicoff approaches a backhand shot during a doubles match Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

PITTSBURG — The Iola High tennis team took second place at Pittsburg Thursday.

The highlights of the afternoon included Ethan Riebel earning a second place medal in No. 1 singles play, Trapper Boren took third place in No. 2 singles and Brody Thompson and Payton Kern took second place in doubles. Luke Wicoff and Zach Pfaff also took third in doubles. 

Riebel fell to Chanute’s Noah Vogel in singles play, 8-2, before toppling Pittsburg’s John Lee, 8-5, and Columbus’ Dylan Garrett, 8-2.

