PARSONS — Iola High’s Keira Fawson and Miah Shelby have continued their sterling run of success through the early portions of the 2021 tennis season.

Fawson and Shelby both swept their way to singles titles in their respective divisions Tuesday at the Lady Grizzlies Tennis Meet hosted by Labette County High.

Fawson, who earned the no. 1 singles slot, won both of her pool matches, then swept past Labette County’s Lily Beery, 6-0, in the championship match.