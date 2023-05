CHANUTE — Iola High track and field athletes measured up at the Thad Clements Invitational in Chanute Friday.

Mustangs earning top placements included Eli Adams winning first place in the boys 800-meter run, Jesse Taylor taking first place in the boys 3200-meter run and Jessica Kroenke taking second place in the girls pole vault.

In the boys 200-meter dash, Griffin Westervelt placed 22nd with a time of 25.29 seconds.