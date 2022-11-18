 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Iola tussles at Santa Fe Trail

The Iola Middle wrestling team had 12 wrestlers take first place and won 35 overall matches at Santa Fe Trail on Thursday.

Sports

November 18, 2022 - 2:29 PM

Iola Middle wrestler Kevon Loving fends off a Chanute wrestler at Independence on Tuesday afternoon. Loving took first place with four team points after taking down wrestlers from Santa Fe Trail and Silver Lake. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CARBONDALE — The Iola Middle wrestling team had 12 wrestlers finish in first place at the Santa Fe Trail Mixer Tournament on Thursday afternoon. 

The Mustangs who finished in first place were Ean DeLaTorre, Broderick Peters, Rohan Springer, Keden Vega, Austin Crooks, Kale Pratt, Noah Anderson, Kevon Loving, Jase Herrmann, James Hunt, Olivia Mathews and Addilyn Wacker. 

Our wrestlers did really well at Santa Fe Trail,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “We decided that we were not going to focus on winning or losing. Our goal yesterday was simply, ‘Don’t get pinned.’ With that mindset, our wrestlers fought harder than I’ve seen them fight all season.

