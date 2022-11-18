Iola tussles at Santa Fe Trail

CARBONDALE — The Iola Middle wrestling team had 12 wrestlers finish in first place at the Santa Fe Trail Mixer Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The Mustangs who finished in first place were Ean DeLaTorre, Broderick Peters, Rohan Springer, Keden Vega, Austin Crooks, Kale Pratt, Noah Anderson, Kevon Loving, Jase Herrmann, James Hunt, Olivia Mathews and Addilyn Wacker.

Our wrestlers did really well at Santa Fe Trail,” said Iola head coach Jason Bates. “We decided that we were not going to focus on winning or losing. Our goal yesterday was simply, ‘Don’t get pinned.’ With that mindset, our wrestlers fought harder than I’ve seen them fight all season.