Iola unified bowling hosts SEK Dual in Yates Center

The Iola High unified bowling team hosted their third annual Unified Bowling SEK Dual at The Lanes at Light Hardware in Yates Center last Wednesday.

The Mustangs competed in two teams of four going head-to-head with Chanute High School’s unified team. It was a great day of competition and inclusion.

All teams competed in six games of Baker’s style bowling, meaning that instead of competing as individuals for 10 full frames, they competed as a team taking turns to complete a full 10-frame game.