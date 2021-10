Iola High’s volleyball team will travel to Altamont Saturday for the Class 4A Substate Tournament.

Iola (7-21) is the 16th seed overall in Class 4A and will take on 17th seed Topeka-Hayden at 1 p.m. at Labette County High School.

The winner returns to the court immediately to take on the state’s overall top 4A seed, Labette County (33-3) in the semifinal round.