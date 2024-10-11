 | Fri, Oct 11, 2024
Iola volleyball splits at Prairie View

Iola's volleyball team, in the midst of one of its busiest weeks of the season, went 1-1 on the road Thursday. The Mustangs fell to Prairie View while beating Wellsville.

October 11, 2024 - 1:56 PM

Iola High's Elza Clift goes low or the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LA CYGNE — Iola High’s volleyball team continued a frenetic week Thursday, dropping a heartbreaker to Prairie View, falling 26-24 and 25-23, while knocking off Wellsville in straight sets, 25-20 and 25-21.

The split gives the Mustangs a 16-10 mark as they trek to Garnett Saturday for a tournament.

Senior Alana Mader continued her torrid net play with a combined 22 kills, 10 blocks and seven digs to go along with an assist and a service ace. Reese Curry added 21 kills, 17 digs, an ace and an assist.

Kaysin Crusinbery had a pair of aces, five blocks, 50 assists, seven digs and a pair of kills. 

Others contributing: Elza Clift, 27 digs, two aces; Dally Curry, 12 digs, one assist, one kill; Zoie Hesse, five kills, three digs, one ace, one block; Mariah Jelinek, 12 digs; and Lily Lohman, one kills, four blocks and a dig.

