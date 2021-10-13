 | Wed, Oct 13, 2021
Iola works for split decisions

Iola High's volleyball team had its share of high points, and a few struggles, in defeating Osawatomie but losing to host Burlington Tuesday. The Fillies have one more week of regular season action, with a tournament Saturday and a road match at Garnett next Tuesday.

October 13, 2021 - 10:45 AM

Iola High's Jackie Fager, left, hits the ball in a match Tuesday. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

BULRINGTON — An up-and-down night for Iola High volleyball led to a 1-1 record as the team contested a pair of its last matches of the season at Burlington.

In their first match against Osawatomie, Iola raced out to a great start, never trailing by more than four points in the first set. The second set saw Iola once again come out of the gates strong, opening up with a 9-0 lead before Osawatomie could get a chance to serve.

Iola High’s Jenna Curry serves in a match Tuesday.Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Both sets would end in the Mustangs’ favor, with the first ending 25-17, and the second ending 25-18 to give Iola the match win. 

