Iola works for split decisions

BULRINGTON — An up-and-down night for Iola High volleyball led to a 1-1 record as the team contested a pair of its last matches of the season at Burlington.

In their first match against Osawatomie, Iola raced out to a great start, never trailing by more than four points in the first set. The second set saw Iola once again come out of the gates strong, opening up with a 9-0 lead before Osawatomie could get a chance to serve.

Iola High’s Jenna Curry serves in a match Tuesday. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

Both sets would end in the Mustangs’ favor, with the first ending 25-17, and the second ending 25-18 to give Iola the match win.