Iola wraps up regular season with sweep

HUMBOLDT — The Iola AA American Legion baseball team used a couple of over-the-fence home runs to sweep a doubleheader against Emporia on Monday night at the Humboldt Sports Complex. The pair of home runs came in separate games off the same bat of Kaiden Barnett. Both homers were rocketed to left field. The second one came with the bases loaded for a grand slam. Iola knocked off Emporia 6-5 and 12-7. They stand at 14-9 for the season.

The opening game ended with a walk-off single up the middle of the infield delivered by Eli Smith to bring home Barnett for the 6-5 Iola victory.

The game began with scoring in the top of the first inning when Emporia reached and scored on a fly ball error to the second baseman. It took until the bottom of the third inning for the Iola team to get on the board as the man of the day in Barnett smacked a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Evan Lucke from third base. Only one batter later, cleanup hitter Cooper Riley ripped an RBI single to left field to plate Nathan Louk and give Iola the 2-1 advantage heading to the fourth.