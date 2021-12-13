Iola wrestlers pin down victories

GARNETT — Iola High School sent seven wrestlers to the Anderson County invitational on Saturday. Two Mustangs pinned down wins in their weight classes, while the team finished sixth with 114.5 points, a good showing amongst quality competition.

TJ Taylor (132 lb.) and Trent Jones (145 lb.) both ran the table en route to finishing first in their weight classes. Taylor won three matches via pin, the longest being his first match of the day against Santa Fe Trail High School’s Logan Caskey. That fall came 1:50 into the match. Taylor also won a match via decision and one via technical foul after gaining a 15-point lead over his opponent. Taylor dominated that round, pulling out to a 5-0 lead in the first 2:00 of round one. Taylor used his technical wrestling skills to get takedowns and cut off his opponent’s moves. Taylor is now 10-3 on the season.

“It is always a good feeling when your wrestlers make it to the finals and win gold,” said IHS head coach Jason Bates.