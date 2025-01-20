Iola wrestlers show their mettle once again

Another busy weekend converted into several more wins on the mat for Iola High’s wrestlers.

The Mustang varsity boys were at Wellsville Thursday for the Aaron Patton Memorial Tournament, where Kale Pratt secured a second-place finish at 157 pounds. Pratt pinned Abe Link of West Franklin and Shane Riggs of Jayhawk-Linn before defeating Louisburg’s Bryce Thompson with a 7-2 decision in the semifinal.

Onaga’s Dylan Silfer won the title match with a pin of Pratt 26 seconds into their match.

ON SATURDAY, Iola’s junior varsity and girls squads traveled to the Labette County Invitational in Altamont.

There, the Mustangs’ Zoie Hesse continued her winning ways, picking up gold in the 190-pound division. Fellow sophomore Rohan Springer took first in the JV boys 175 (C) division, pinning both of his opponents in the process.

ANOTHER BUSY week lies ahead for Iola’s wrestlers.

They arein Fort Scott Thursday, while the junior varsity travels to Eureka Friday for a tournament. The varsity boys and girls will travel the next day to Eureka for their competitions.

Thursday

Aaron Patton Memorial

Ruger Boren, fourth at 120 pounds

— Jonathan Miller, Prairie View, def. Boren, 17-0

— Boren def. Caden Peterson, Osawatomie, fall 2:34

— Boren def. Chase McClain, Anderson County, fall 1:48

— Boren def. Jotham Meyer, Central Heights, fall 2:14

— Caul Johns, West Franklin, def. Boren, fall 2:40