The Iola, Yates Center and Southern Coffey County High volleyball teams were in action at different locations Tuesday.

The Mustangs (8-6) traveled to Wellsville for league play while the Wildcats (12-9-1) hit the road to play at Chetopa. Southern Coffey County (1-8) was at Burlingame.

Iola opened up by taking down Osawatomie in three sets, 17-25, 25-13 and 25-18. The Mustangs then defeated Wellsville in three sets, 25-18, 22-25 and 25-22.