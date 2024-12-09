Iola youngsters start wrestling season in grand fashion

Now that’s the way to start a season on the right foot.

Iola High’s young wrestling squad — with zero seniors and 23 of the 25 grapplers either freshmen or sophomores — had an action-packed start to the 2024-25 campaign.

And they showed just how bright the future can be, led by the Mustang girls tandem of Addalyn Wacker and Zoie Hesse.

Wacker, a freshman, opened the year Wednesday by taking first place at a Santa Fe Trail mixer in Carbondale before taking second place Friday in the same weight class at a loaded Kan-Okla Classic.

Hesse, a sophomore, was only able to wrestle at the Santa Fe Trail event — Friday’s competition conflicted with a basketball game for the dual-sport athlete — but she made it a memorable one as well. Iola High’s Kale Pratt, top, wrestles Saturday at the Kan-Okla Classic in Caney. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Hesse won both of her 190-pound matches in quick fashion, pinning both of her opponents in quick fashion, including a 36-second pin over Marley Gilliland of Holton, the state’s third-ranked 190-pound wrestler in Class 4A.

Hesse, who was unranked in the preseason Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association poll, will almost certainly get some consideration now.

WEDNESDAY was only part of the story.

The girls ventured to Caney Friday for their part of the Kan-Okla Classic, one of the preeminent wrestling competitions in this part of the state.

There, Wacker added a runner-up finish, pinning her first two opponents before defeating Erie’s Madi Cope to earn a berth in the finals. Alas, Wacker suffered her first loss of the season to Maddie Fullerton of Wellington, the state’s sixth-ranked 130-pound wrestler. Breonna Dryden and Gabreal Briggs earned third and fourth places, respectively, at 155- and 135-pounds, respectively. Iola High’s Trapper Boren, top, wrestles Saturday at the Kan-Okla Classic in Caney. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

IOLA’S BOYS also had a productive week, including Saturday’s Kan-Okla appearance.

Sophomore Ruger Boren overcame a first-round loss to pin his next two opponents to take home a third-place medal in the 120-pound category. Fellow sophomore Kale Pratt also shined at 157 pounds, going 3-2 to take home fourth in the competitive class. Evan LaCrone overcame a setback in his first match of the day at 138 pounds, going 2-2 including a pin over Royce Ulrich of Central Heights to bring home fifth place.

Santa Fe Trail Mixer

Girls

Addilyn Wacker, first at 130 pounds