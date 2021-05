EL DORADO — Iola High’s Riccardo Barbarossa has made quite an impression on his first and only season on the tennis courts for the Mustangs.

The Italian foreign exchange student capped a scintillating run through the Class 4A Regional Tournament Saturday, securing third place and earning a berth in the upcoming state tournament.

Barbarossa will advance to the Class 4A State Tournament, which runs Friday and Saturday at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.