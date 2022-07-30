 | Sat, Jul 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola’s bid for national tourney ends

Iola's state champion AA American Legion baseball team saw its season end against Pittsburg, a AAA team in the Kansas American Legion Senior State Tournament Saturday. The Indians rallied from a 7-3 deficit, but saw the comeback end in a 7-6 defeat.

By

Sports

July 30, 2022 - 5:10 PM

Kaiden Barnett delivers a pitch for the Iola AA Indians in their Senior American Legion Tournament Game against Pittsburg AAA. In the background is second baseman Eli Smith. Photo by Quinn Burkitt / Iola Register

TOPEKA — The Comeback Kids almost finished one of their patented rallies once again Saturday.

Alas, the AA American Legion state champion Iola Indians came up just short after slicing a four-run deficit to one in the seventh and final inning. The rally ended with the tying run on first base as Iola bowed out to the AAA Pittsburg Patriots, 7-6. The loss, in the Senior American Legion State Tournament, ends Iola’s chances at advancing to nationals.

“Growth is a huge thing because a lot of them didn’t know each other at the beginning of the year,” said Iola head coach John Taylor. “We had growth as a team, cohesiveness, and once they came together it was amazing. Every game they played they just made it fun for me as a coach.”

Related
July 25, 2022
July 25, 2022
July 14, 2022
June 29, 2022
Most Popular