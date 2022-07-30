Iola’s bid for national tourney ends

TOPEKA — The Comeback Kids almost finished one of their patented rallies once again Saturday.

Alas, the AA American Legion state champion Iola Indians came up just short after slicing a four-run deficit to one in the seventh and final inning. The rally ended with the tying run on first base as Iola bowed out to the AAA Pittsburg Patriots, 7-6. The loss, in the Senior American Legion State Tournament, ends Iola’s chances at advancing to nationals.

“Growth is a huge thing because a lot of them didn’t know each other at the beginning of the year,” said Iola head coach John Taylor. “We had growth as a team, cohesiveness, and once they came together it was amazing. Every game they played they just made it fun for me as a coach.”