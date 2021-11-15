 | Mon, Nov 15, 2021
Iola’s Boeken tapped as Defensive Player of the Year

Iola High's Tyler Boeken, a standout on both offense and defense for the Mustangs, was tapped as the Iola Register's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

November 15, 2021 - 9:36 AM

Iola HIgh's Tyler Boeken (68) is the Iola Register's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year. Here, he and teammate Adanm Atwell (5) pursue an opposing ball carrier. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High School’s Tyler Boeken is the Iola Register defensive player of the year. Boeken was a star for IHS with 102 tackles. Boeken also made 8.5 tackles for loss.

“I had a slow start to the season, but picked it up toward the end,” Boeken said. “My defensive line got better later in the year. They were smaller compared to last year but stepped up a lot.”

“Tyler did a great job for us,” said IHS head coach David Daugharthy. “Tyler was a great young man to have in the blue and gold. He consistently did a good job of working downhill, making plays, being physical, and being relentless.”

