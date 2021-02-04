Iola’s Brown signs with Butler

Logan Brown, whose name is firmly etched in the Iola High School history books, is taking his football talents to the next level.
The 6-1, 240-pound IHS senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play in the fall at Butler Community College in El Dorado.
“It’s like a family there,” Brown said. “It seemed like they really cared about me, and put in a lot of effort to see me.”
