Iola’s Brown signs with Butler

Logan Brown has garnered recognition across the state for his prowess in football and wrestling. He's taking his football talents to El Dorado, where he'll play next year at Butler Community College.

February 4, 2021 - 10:01 AM

Joined by his mother, Teresa, Iola High senior Logan Brown signs a letter of intent Wednesday to play football collegiately at Butler Community College in El Dorado. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Logan Brown, whose name is firmly etched in the Iola High School history books, is taking his football talents to the next level.

The 6-1, 240-pound IHS senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play in the fall at Butler Community College in El Dorado.

“It’s like a family there,” Brown said. “It seemed like they really cared about me, and put in a lot of effort to see me.”

