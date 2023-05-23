 | Tue, May 23, 2023
Iola’s Coffield cleaning up at state 

Iola's Brennen Coffield advanced to the second day of the Class 4A state meet in Winfield by shooting only seven strokes back from the lead golfer.

May 23, 2023 - 2:26 PM

Iola’s Brennen Coffield chips a shot onto the green. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

WINFIELD — Iola High’s Brennen Coffield made the cut Monday to compete in Tuesday’s second and final round of the Class 4A state golf meet at Winfield.

Coffield, a freshman, shot an overall score of 83 in the first round by shooting 11 over par, seven strokes out from the lead position. That placed the Mustang in a four-way tie for eighth place. 

Coffield is currently tied alongside Towanda’s Conner Chadwell, Chanute’s Anden Chance, Wamego’s Gannon Couture and McPherson’s Blaise Hoover. 

