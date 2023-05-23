Iola’s Coffield cleaning up at state 

WINFIELD — Iola High’s Brennen Coffield made the cut Monday to compete in Tuesday’s second and final round of the Class 4A state golf meet at Winfield.

Coffield, a freshman, shot an overall score of 83 in the first round by shooting 11 over par, seven strokes out from the lead position. That placed the Mustang in a four-way tie for eighth place.

Coffield is currently tied alongside Towanda’s Conner Chadwell, Chanute’s Anden Chance, Wamego’s Gannon Couture and McPherson’s Blaise Hoover.