Iola’s boys played host to Parsons to open the Iola ninth grade tournament on Monday. Iola put up a strong effort but fell to the Vikings 58-49.

Iola struggled out of the gates as Parsons hit a few open threes to open the game. Iola turned the ball over and Parsons took advantage, rushing to a 14-6 lead early as Iola couldn’t match the pace of the Vikings.

Iola played hard, and played the boards, but Parsons’ size advantage allowed them to get open shots.