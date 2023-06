PITTSBURG — Former Mustang and current Pittsburg State Gorilla Ryker Curry lives and breathes baseball.

Curry received an offer to play baseball at Pitt State during his senior year at Iola High School. He took All-State First Team honors after going 4-1 with a 2.85 ERA his senior year.

The Gorilla just finished his first season at Pitt State. He took a redshirt season.