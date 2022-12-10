Iola’s defense shuts down Santa Fe Trail in route to win

RICHMOND — The Iola High boys basketball team played their best defensive game so far this season to knock off Santa Fe Trail at the Central Heights tournament Friday night, 43-39.

The Mustangs (2-2) outrebounded the Chargers and only allowed Santa Fe Trail to score a maximum of 12 points in a quarter, the third quarter. Iola also forced a number of turnovers which they were able to capitalize off of and turn into points on the other end of the court.

“We really worked our tails off defensively, that was the best we’ve played defensively,” said Iola head coach Luke Bycroft. “We rotated, talked, moved and helped early on dribble drives. These guys will get better as the year goes on and they (Santa Fe Trail) put a lot of pressure on our defense. It really was a much better defensive performance.”