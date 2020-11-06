Menu Search Log in

Iola’s dynamic duo honored

Iola High seniors Becca Sprague and Lauryn Holloway have earned all-league honors for their Pioneer League play.

By

Sports

November 6, 2020 - 3:04 PM

Iola High’s Becca Sprague has been named to the All-Pioneer League first team for the second straight season.

Iola High seniors Becca Sprague and Lauryn Holloway have earned all-league honors for their Pioneer League play.

Sprague was named to the All-Pioneer League first team for the second consecutive year.

She led the Fillies in kills with 254, assists with 178, digs with 271 and aces with 50.

Related
October 14, 2020
September 14, 2020
August 31, 2020
October 2, 2019
Trending