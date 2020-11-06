Iola’s dynamic duo honored

Iola High seniors Becca Sprague and Lauryn Holloway have earned all-league honors for their Pioneer League play.
Sprague was named to the All-Pioneer League first team for the second consecutive year.
She led the Fillies in kills with 254, assists with 178, digs with 271 and aces with 50.
