Iowa is Woodstock on wheels 

What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” is larger than ever this year as RAGBRAI celebrates its golden anniversary. The ride begins with a dip of the rear tire in the Missouri River and ends seven days later with a ceremonial dip of the front tire in the Mississippi. 

RAGBRAI is an annual bike ride across Iowa that attracts thousands of bikers and is now the subject of a new film title "Shift."

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” was more like the world’s biggest traffic jam Sunday as riders, packed together in a sinewy stream of brightly colored jerseys and shorts, churned across the Loess Hills on the western edge of Iowa.

It’s called RAGBRAI — the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa — and it promised to be bigger than ever this year, as the brainchild of two writers from The Des Moines Register celebrated its golden anniversary with a route similar to its first.

That meant a start in Sioux City, where ambitious riders ceremonially dipped their rear tires in the Missouri River, and a finish for those with the legs and the temerity to last that long seven days later in Davenport on the Mississippi River.

