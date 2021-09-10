Iowa State gets rare closeup in college football spotlight

Some things to watch in Week 2 of the Big 12 Conference:

CYHAWK BATTLE

No. 9 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Iowa. The Cyclones’ instate rivalry game has never been so big. Both teams are ranked in the Top 25 for the first time when meeting in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game, set for its 68th meeting since 1884. Iowa State has won its last six home games, and Iowa is looking to win five games in a row against ranked teams for the first time since 1960. Cyclones running back Breece Hall, the nation’s leading rusher last year, had only 69 yards rushing in the season opener. But he still extended his school record of consecutive games with a rushing TD to 13, the nation’s longest active streak. Iowa State has given up only 16 total points after halftime (2.6 per game) in its last six games.