Menu Search Log in

Iowa State rolls past KSU

A second-quarter blitz propelled Iowa State to a 45-0 romp over Kansas State Saturday. The Cyclones led 35-0 at half-time.

By

Sports

November 23, 2020 - 9:36 AM

Quarterback Will Howard #15 of the Kansas State Wildcats is tackled by linebacker Jake Hummel #35 of the Iowa State Cyclones as defensive back Lawrence White IV #11 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends in the first half Saturday. Kansas State fell 45-0 to Iowa State. Photo by David Purdy / Getty Images / TNS

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns and No. 17 Iowa State extended a historic start in Big 12 play, beating the Wildcats 45-0 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (6-2) cruised to their most-lopsided win over Kansas State in 77 years. They remain in first place in the Big 12 after improving to 6-1 in the conference and matching the school record for league wins.

Iowa State hadn’t had such a wide winning margin against the Wildcats since beating them 48-0 in 1943. It was the Cyclones’ biggest win over a Big 12 opponent since routing Kansas 45-0 three years ago.

Related
November 19, 2020
March 11, 2020
November 22, 2019
November 23, 2018
Trending