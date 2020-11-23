Iowa State rolls past KSU

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns and No. 17 Iowa State extended a historic start in Big 12 play, beating the Wildcats 45-0 on Saturday.

The Cyclones (6-2) cruised to their most-lopsided win over Kansas State in 77 years. They remain in first place in the Big 12 after improving to 6-1 in the conference and matching the school record for league wins.

Iowa State hadn’t had such a wide winning margin against the Wildcats since beating them 48-0 in 1943. It was the Cyclones’ biggest win over a Big 12 opponent since routing Kansas 45-0 three years ago.