Is winning the offseason worth it? Depends on the year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — George Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees once made a habit of winning the offseason. Not coincidentally, they won a lot of titles, too.

It hasn’t happened since 2009, when splashy signings CC Sabathia and Mark Teixeira helped New York “buy” its 27th World Series championship.

“The Boss” died a year later. Since then, the sport the Yankees once dominated with big expenditures has instead become all about efficiency. While the Bronx Bombers will still run one of baseball’s highest payrolls in 2022, it has been odd to watch New York stand by while this year’s top free agents have gone to the Minnesota Twins (Carlos Correa), Texas Rangers (Corey Seager and Marcus Semien) and of course, the crosstown Mets (Max Scherzer).