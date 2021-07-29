 | Thu, Jul 29, 2021
It’s always Suni: American wins gymnastics thriller

With defending champion Simone Biles watching from the sidelines, American Sunisa Lee won the country's fifth straight women's all-around gymnastics Olympic champion today. Elsewhere, Caleb Dressel etched his name in Olympic lore by winning the 100-meter freestyle in the swimming pool.

July 29, 2021 - 9:18 AM

Suni Lee of the United States trains on balance beam during Women’s Podium Training ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Lee won the gold medal today in the women’s all-around competition. Photo by Laurenca Griffeths / Getty Images / TNS

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee today became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title in the women’s all-around. She edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade. The Brazilian earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine.

Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

