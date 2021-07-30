 | Fri, Jul 30, 2021
Menu Search Log in

It’s official: Texas, Oklahoma are SEC-bound (sooner or later)

With the Southeast Conference officially extending invitations for Big 12 schools Texas and Oklahoma — and both universities accepting those offers — the only question is when the move will take place. For now, the plan is for both to stay in the Big 12 until 2025.

By

Sports

July 30, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby speaks during Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 15, 2019. Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez/ Dallas Morning News / TNS

After the boards of regents for the universities of Texas and Oklahoma voted Friday to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference, the league announced the Big 12 rivals would start competing in the SEC in the fall of 2025.

“This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” OU President Joe Harroz said. “We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state.”

The SEC voted to extend invitations to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday. For now, the schools’ arrival is four years out.

Related
July 29, 2021
July 27, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 22, 2021
Most Popular