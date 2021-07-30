It’s official: Texas, Oklahoma are SEC-bound (sooner or later)

After the boards of regents for the universities of Texas and Oklahoma voted Friday to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference, the league announced the Big 12 rivals would start competing in the SEC in the fall of 2025.

“This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” OU President Joe Harroz said. “We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state.”

The SEC voted to extend invitations to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday. For now, the schools’ arrival is four years out.