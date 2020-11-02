Jack be nimble

WAMEGO — Jack Adams was eyeing a school record, but had to “settle” for a state medal.
The Iola High senior was gunning for Keil Regehr’s 1997 school record at the Kansas Class 4A State Cross Country Meet.
Regehr had run the 5K course at the Wamego Country Club in 17 minutes, 2 seconds.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives