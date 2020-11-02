Menu Search Log in

Jack be nimble

Iola High's Jack Adams picked up a state medal at the Class 4A state meet in Wamego Saturday. Also picking up hardware were Ursula Billings of Crest and Drew Wilhite of Humboldt.

By

Sports

November 2, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Iola High’s Jack Adams, central, competes Saturday at the Class 4A Boys State Cross Country Meet in Wamego. Adams placed 11th, finishing the 5K course in 17 minutes, 24 seconds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

WAMEGO — Jack Adams was eyeing a school record, but had to “settle” for a state medal.

The Iola High senior was gunning for Keil Regehr’s 1997 school record at the Kansas Class 4A State Cross Country Meet.

Regehr had run the 5K course at the Wamego Country Club in 17 minutes, 2 seconds.

