 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Jaguars owner speaks on embattled coach

Urban Meyer has been in the news a lot over his less than a year as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags 2-11 record has called into question Meyer's job security.

By

Sports

December 14, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan during Friday afternoon's press conference at TIAA Bank Field. After his arrival in Jacksonville, Florida Friday morning, April 30, 2021, Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick Trevor Lawrence along with team owner Shad Khan, head coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke held a press conference in the afternoon inside TIAA Bank Field. They were also joined by the Jaguars 25th pick in the first round of the draft and former Clemson teammate of Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Photo by TNS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Don’t expect Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan to be impulsive when deciding coach Urban Meyer’s fate.

Khan made it clear Monday he values making informed decisions over “just acting helter-skelter on emotion.” He pointed out giving former coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone four years apiece to see what they could build in Jacksonville.

“I think we have a history of looking at the facts and doing the right thing,” Khan said. “Wins and losses, this is a little bit different. I’m going to reflect on all of that and do what’s the right thing for the team and the right thing for the city.”

Related
October 5, 2021
February 12, 2021
January 15, 2021
September 12, 2019
Most Popular