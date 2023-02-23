 | Thu, Feb 23, 2023
Jake Paul takes step in boxing

Youtube influencer-turned-prize fighter Jake Paul will box against his first real test, a professional boxer, in the ring when he lines up against Tommy Fury on Sunday. If Paul comes out on top, he will earn a spot in the WBC world rankings at cruiserweight.

By

Sports

February 23, 2023 - 12:40 PM

Jake Paul, left, fights Tyron Woddley during an eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena on Dec. 18, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/TNS)

Jake Paul’s unorthodox career in boxing might just be about to get serious.

The YouTube influencer-turned-prize fighter will be coming up against a recognized professional boxer for the first time Sunday when he takes on Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Since venturing into boxing in 2018, Paul has fought a fellow influencer, a former NBA basketball player and three MMA fighters. He has won each time, building up his already-sturdy brand in the process.

