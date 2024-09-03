Jamboree jams

Area high schools wrapped up the preseason Friday with participation in their respective jamborees.

Iola went to Columbus, Humboldt to Burlington, while Marmaton Valley and Crest both hosted other schools for their respective scrimmages.

The regular season kicks off this week with Iola hosting Baldwin, Crest hosting Yates Center and Marmaton Valley traveling to Oswego on Friday. Humboldt gets a jump on things by hosting Caney Valley on Thursday evening. Southern Coffey County kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Burrton.