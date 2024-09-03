Jamboree jams

Area high schools wrapped up the preseason Friday with participation in their respective jamborees.
Iola went to Columbus, Humboldt to Burlington, while Marmaton Valley and Crest both hosted other schools for their respective scrimmages.
The regular season kicks off this week with Iola hosting Baldwin, Crest hosting Yates Center and Marmaton Valley traveling to Oswego on Friday. Humboldt gets a jump on things by hosting Caney Valley on Thursday evening. Southern Coffey County kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday at Burrton.
Kade Nilges of Crest High runs against a pair of Lebo defenders during a preseason scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jensen Barker
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Crest High’s Henry White (3) and Teagen Allen set up to block during a preseason scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Jensen Barker runs through a group of Lebo defenders during a preseason scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Marmaton Valley High’s Cooper Scharff takes off for the end zone against Central-Burden during a scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Skyluer Burnett / MVHS
Marmaton Valley High’s Kaden McVey (42) controls the ball in a scrimmage against St. Paul Friday.
Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS
Marmaton Valley High’s Ethan Lawson (40) gets wrapped up by Central Burden players during a scrimmage Friday.
Photo by Skyluer Burnett. / MVHS
Marmaton Valley High’s Brevyn Campbell (54) moves in for a block against Central-Burden during a scrimmage in Moran Friday.
Photo by Skyluer Burnett / MVHS