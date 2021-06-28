 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Japan ups controls after positive test

Japan's Prime Minister pledged to boost health protocols at the 2021 Olympics, following a positive COVID-19 test by a member of the Ugandan team.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

A Ugandan team member, reportedly a coach, tested positive on Saturday at Tokyo’s Narita airport and was quarantined there. But the rest of the nine-person team was allowed to travel more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) on a chartered bus to their pre-Olympics camp in the western prefecture of Osaka.

Three days later, a second Ugandan also tested positive for the virus, forcing seven town officials and drivers who had close contacts with the team to self-isolate. The team members were quarantined at a local hotel.

