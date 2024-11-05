Jayhawks blast Howard; North Carolina up next

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Zeke Mayo flashed a huge grin.

The Kansas guard had just hit a deep 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of a Howard defender midway through the first half, as the Jayhawks pummeled the overmatched Bison.

The Lawrence native was finally home and fulfilling a childhood dream, so naturally, he looked at ease.

He had plenty to smile about on Monday.

No. 1 KU defeated Howard, 87-57, in its season opener at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks were led by Mayo, who scored 19 points. Hunter Dickinson added 16 points.

Kansas guard Shakeel Moore (recovery from surgery) missed the game due to injury. KU’s starting lineup was Dajuan Harris, exhibition game standout David Coit, KJ Adams, Dickinson and Rylan Griffen.

The Jayhawks won their 52nd consecutive home opener, a streak dating back to 1973. Kansas, which led by as many as 38 points, held the lead almost the entire night while shooting a blistering 11 for 22 (50%) on 3-pointers.

Up next: The Jayhawks host North Carolina on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Until then, here are three takeaways from Monday’s season opener …

Kansas freshman Bidunga shines

Boy, is Flory Bidunga exciting to watch.

Bidunga showcased why Kansas coach Bill Self and his teammates have spent the offseason raving raving about his play.

The freshman had 10 points and five rebounds … in the first half (he played nine minutes). He also protected the rim with two blocks.

For a player who’s a little raw on the offensive end, he did an excellent job of running to the rim and putting pressure on Howard’s defenders on fast breaks. He even created his own shot with a post spin that led to a layup and nifty baby hook.

The most promising part of Bidunga’s play was that he never looked uncomfortable despite playing in his first-ever college game.