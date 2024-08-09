Jayhawks catch eye of Texas hoops recruits

For the second consecutive day, a highly regarded high school senior basketball player from the state of Texas scheduled an official recruiting visit to Kansas.

Hudson Greer is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward who formerly played at Lake Travis High in Austin, Texas, and is currently slated to attend Montverde (Florida) Academy during the 2024-25 school year. He will make an official recruiting trip to KU from Nov. 1-3, he told Jayhawkslant.com and High School Hoops.

Greer stated on Thursday that he will visit Alabama on Sept. 6-8, Arizona on Oct. 4-6 and UConn on Oct. 11-13. In the past, he’s mentioned Texas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas, Auburn, Creighton, Iowa and others as being on his list of possible college destinations.

On Wednesday, Sebastian Williams-Adams, a 6-7, 225-pound senior from St. John’s School in Houston, said he’ll visit KU Sept. 13-15.

Greer, who is ranked No. 21 in the recruiting class of 2025 according to ESPN.com, No. 32 by Rivals.com and No. 36 by 247sports.com, reported an offer from KU on social media site X on July 30.

Greer told Zagsblog.com he grew up a fan of Duke. He recently was coached by the Blue Devils’ Jon Scheyer at a Team USA camp.

“Growing up I was a big Duke fan with Coach K,” he told Zagsblog.com. “With them, I really liked Christian Laettner and loved his documentary a lot. It’s a great school, great campus and great feel, but until I get that offer it’s just another school for now.”

“It’s historic, the brotherhood speaks for itself. They do a really great job there, whether it’s recruiting, or just bringing guys together. I have no worries about Duke this year, I think they’re going to play together and be very good. I think he (Scheyer) gets a really good group every year and gets them to play together, which I really like.”

Brandon Jenkins of 247sports.com scouted Greer this summer on the AAU circuit.

“He is a consistently productive prospect who is always looking to get better and continues to improve at an impressive rate,” Jenkins wrote. “He is all business, goes hard, and brings great genes to the table as his father played college ball at Saint Mary’s.

“Greer is truly one of the elite athletes in the country who owns the motor and competitiveness to make his athletic tools all the more impactful on both ends of the floor. He seems to get more athletic as time progresses and is a threat to make a viral play above the rim both in transition or in a half-court setting.

“He is an alert and instinctual mover without the basketball. He can make passes with either hand, and is an improved ball handler and shooter. He also takes rebounding seriously where he shows a nose for the ball. Earlier on, he was known for his pogo-stick bounce and ability to flourish in transition but he now is starting to carve out a skillset as a skilled straight-line slasher offensively who is a great play-finisher.

“Additionally,” Jenkins noted, “he has became more dependable from behind the arc as time progresses. He has sound enough mechanics to keep improving as a shooter and if his jumper falls at a more higher rate, his profile is bound to rise into a marquee realm of conversations.”

Houston’s Williams-Adams, meanwhile, on Wednesday told 247Sports.com that he also will visit Texas A&M (Aug. 30-Sept. 1), Auburn (Sept. 6-8), Purdue (Sept. 20-22), SMU (Sept. 27-19) and Oklahoma State (Oct. 4-6). He’ll visit Baylor at a yet-to-be determined date.

Williams-Adams previously mentioned Texas, Houston, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Alabama, Michigan and Tennessee as being on his list. He is ranked No. 33 in the recruiting class of 2025 by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com and No. 42 by ESPN.com.