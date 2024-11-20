Jayhawks fend off UNC Wilmington as Self hits 800 wins

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 15 rebounds, Dajuan Harris Jr. scored 16 points, and No. 1 Kansas shrugged off a sluggish start to beat UNC Wilmington 84-66 on Tuesday night and give Jayhawks coach Bill Self his 800th career win.

David Coit added 13 points and Zeke Mayo had 10 for the Jayhawks (5-0), who led 43-38 at halftime before going on a 12-2 run to start the second half. They stretched the lead to 20 and coasted to their 18th straight nonconference home win.

The Jayhawks next face No. 12 Duke in the Vegas Showdown on Tuesday.

Khamari McGriff had 18 points and Noah Ross had 10 with nine boards for UNC Wilmington (4-1), which was picked to finish third in the Colonial Athletic Association after winning 21 games last season.

The Seahawks weren’t intimidated by the 372nd straight sellout at Allen Fieldhouse. They beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena just last season. And while Kansas started the game with energy, UNC Wilmington matched it for the first 20 minutes. It wasn’t until Harris led the Jayhawks’ early second-half charge that they put the game away.

Takeaways

UNC Wilmington got just seven points from Donovan Newby. He had 20 in a recent win over USC Upstate.

Kansas lost freshman Flory Bidunga to an injury in the first half. He did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped to the bench. He did not return. Bidunga’s loss would be a big blow to the Jayhawks’ interior depth.

Key moment

Kansas roared out of halftime on the run that ultimately decided the game.

Key stats

The Jayhawks won despite shooting 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Seahawks play Colgate on Nov. 27. The Jayhawks play the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

