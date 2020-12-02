Menu Search Log in

Jayhawks overcome slow start to rally past Kentucky

A miserable start put Kansas down early to Kentucky in the Champions Classic. But the Wildcats' own offensive struggles allowed the Jayhawks to take the lead in the second half and win, 65-62.

By

Sports

December 2, 2020 - 10:01 AM

Kansas's Jalen Wilson puts up a shot against Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) in the State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Tuesday. Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images / TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson waited a whole year for a night like Tuesday.

His celebration came in almost total silence.

Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, made the first two 3-pointers of his career during the key stretch and posted his first double-double to help No. 7 Kansas get past No. 20 Kentucky 65-62 in the Champions Classic.

