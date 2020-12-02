Jayhawks overcome slow start to rally past Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas forward Jalen Wilson waited a whole year for a night like Tuesday.
His celebration came in almost total silence.
Wilson scored 21 of his career-high 23 points in the second half, made the first two 3-pointers of his career during the key stretch and posted his first double-double to help No. 7 Kansas get past No. 20 Kentucky 65-62 in the Champions Classic.
