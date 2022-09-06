 | Tue, Sep 06, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Jayhawks pound Tennessee Tech

There have been plenty of years that Kansas has struggled to beat teams from the Football Championship Subdivision to open the season but 2022 was not one of those.

By

Sports

September 6, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Devin Neal (4) of the Kansas Jayhawks celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images/TNS)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There have been plenty of years that Kansas has struggled to beat teams from the Football Championship Subdivision to open the season, and second-year coach Lance Leipold is keenly aware of that fact.

Maybe that’s why he didn’t mince words when it came to assessing a 56-10 romp over Tennessee Tech on Friday night.

“You play who is on the schedule and you go from there. It’s a game we should win by that margin and we did that,” Leipold said. “We know this program hasn’t had enough wins to be overly critical of how it plays out.”

Related
October 1, 2021
September 17, 2021
September 5, 2021
August 25, 2021
Most Popular