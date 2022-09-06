Jayhawks pound Tennessee Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There have been plenty of years that Kansas has struggled to beat teams from the Football Championship Subdivision to open the season, and second-year coach Lance Leipold is keenly aware of that fact.

Maybe that’s why he didn’t mince words when it came to assessing a 56-10 romp over Tennessee Tech on Friday night.

“You play who is on the schedule and you go from there. It’s a game we should win by that margin and we did that,” Leipold said. “We know this program hasn’t had enough wins to be overly critical of how it plays out.”