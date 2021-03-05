Menu Search Log in

Jayhawks rally past UTEP

It took a frantic rally from a 15-point second-half hole, a driving go-ahead layup from Marcus Garrett with 22.4 seconds left and some poised foul shooting from Dajuan Harris for the No. 13 Jayhawks to squeak out a 67-62 victory Thursday night.

By

Sports

March 5, 2021 - 3:16 PM

Bill Self, KU coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There’s a reason UTEP had never been invited by Kansas to play at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Miners probably won’t get invited again, either.

It took a frantic rally from a 15-point second-half hole, a driving go-ahead layup from Marcus Garrett with 22.4 seconds left and some poised foul shooting from Dajuan Harris for the No. 13 Jayhawks to squeak out a 67-62 victory Thursday night in a game added late to the schedule to prevent a long layoff before each school’s conference tournament.

Related
January 29, 2021
December 18, 2020
November 27, 2020
March 9, 2020
Trending