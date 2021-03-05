Jayhawks rally past UTEP

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There’s a reason UTEP had never been invited by Kansas to play at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Miners probably won’t get invited again, either.

It took a frantic rally from a 15-point second-half hole, a driving go-ahead layup from Marcus Garrett with 22.4 seconds left and some poised foul shooting from Dajuan Harris for the No. 13 Jayhawks to squeak out a 67-62 victory Thursday night in a game added late to the schedule to prevent a long layoff before each school’s conference tournament.